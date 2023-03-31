IPL 2023: Kane Williamson Injures Knee Trying to Take Ruturaj Gaikwad's Catch - Watch

Kane Williamson made his debut for Gujarat Titans in their inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign against Chennai Super Kings however New Zealand skipper’s outing was cut short as he injured himself while taking a catch.

CSK squared off against the defending champions at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31 which Hardik Pandya winning the toss and elected to bowl first.

Mohammed Shami jolted the four-time champs with an early blow as he removed Devon Conway however, Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a quickfire fifty to put CSK in command.

Gaikwad was looking to accelerate however, Williamson meanwhile showed his excellent athleticism as he tried to stop the ball from going out for a six.

While the New Zealand batter was successful in his attempt to stop the ball, he ended up injuring his knee and was subsequently seen in a lot of pain. From the looks of it, the injury looked serious as Kane had to be carried off the field.

When Gary Kirsten, the Titans’ mentor was quizzed about the injury to Williamson he hoped that the star batter - who had only just joined Gujarat in the IPL 2023 auction for his base price of Rs 2 crore - was okay.

“You don’t like to see injuries like that, hopefully, he’s okay," said Kirsten.

Watch Kane Williamson injuring his knee while trying to take catch:

Williamson was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad after IPL 2023 and Gujarat signed him up looking to add more steel to their middle order.

Talking about the inaugural IPL 2023 match, CSK reached 133/4 after 15 overs, courtesy of a good inning from Gaikwad however, he didn’t get support from the other end as wickets continued to fall.

Moeen Ali could only manage to score 23, debutant Ben Stokes could only muster up 7 before falling prey to Rashid Khan, and Ambati Rayudu managed to add 12 runs to the cause before getting dismissed by Joshua Little.

