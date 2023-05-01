IPL 2023: Kedar Jadhav Returns to Royal Challengers Bangalore as David Willey's Replacement

Kedar Jadhav is back in IPL after a gap of one season as he returns to his former franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore for the remainder of their ongoing campaign. Jadhav, a batting allrounder, has been included in RCB’s squad as a replacement for David Willey.

Jadhav, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has so far played 93 IPL games and has 1196 runs against his name. The right-handed batter, who has previously represented RCB in 17 matches, was brought on board for INR 1 Crore.

Willey, the England allrounder, played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets.

Jadhav, 38, played for RCB in 2016 and 2017 before joining Chennai Super Kings.

He would later represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 before going unsold in successive auctions last year.

“Last year, too, I did not play in the IPL. I have played for 10-12 years and I am satisfied with it. It’s not the end of the world. A cricketer’s aim should be to play for India and not the IPL. IPL is just a platform where you can fast forward your selection process," Jadhav had said in an interview to Sportstar earlier this year in January.

Jadhav though remained associated with IPL 2023 in the capacity of an expert with JioCinema which has the online streaming rights for the T20 tournament.

In fact, Jadhav had not played any form of cricket for over a year before turning out for Maharashtra in Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

The veteran silenced speculations surrounding his form and match fitness with a stunning return as he racked up 555 runs in just six innings including a double-century.

Jadhav averaged 9.250 and struck two centuries and as many half-centuries to finish as Maharashtra’s leading run-getter of the Ranji Trophy season.

As far as his T20 record goes, the middle-order batter has played 155 matches and scored 2484 runs at a strike-rate of 128.37. He has 14 half-centuries including a best of 84 not out.

RCB have won four and lost as many matches in IPL 2023 and face Lucknow Super Giants later tonight.

