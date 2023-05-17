'Future of Indian Top Order Batting': Kevin Pietersen Heaps Praise on Youngsters Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal

The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League has unearthed many domestic talents as it has always been and two players from the host nation, who have made headlines, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The pair have 1151 runs between the in the campaign, with Gill having scored a solitary run more than Jaiswal. Both players have breached the 570 run mark this season and have produced a brilliant ton each.

With Gill already having had the privilege of being called up to the national side to open the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, Jaiswal is touted to be the next player to be called up to the national squad.

Kevin Pieterson has expressed that we are witnessing the future of the country’s top order taking shape.

“We’re seeing the future of the India top order in Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. I would really strongly look at Jaiswal for the 50-over World Cup," Pieterson said.

“I’d blood him and let him go. I think 50 overs is going to be a thing of the past in the not-too-distant future, but I’d get him into the squad straight away," he continued.

The former England batsmen felt that both prolific batsmen have checked all the boxes to earn a national call-up.

“The IPL gives young players three things. It gives them the opportunity to play, it gives them the visibility of fans around the world, and it gives them the composure to be able to perform in the highest intensity of battle. Stadiums are full, everything’s busy, and it’s high intensity," he elaborated.

Pieterson noticed the abundance of quality in the young batters and said that the two players have fulfilled the checklist to be worthy of a call-up to don the famous blue Indian jersey.

“If you come through that and tick all three boxes, then you’re destined to play international sport. That’s what I’ve seen from these two youngsters, in particular, they’re stars. They’re not just hit-and-miss cricketers, they’re absolute quality," Pieterson concluded.

Gill’s performance with the willow for defending champions Gujarat Titans have earned the holders a place in the playoff with 18 points from 14 games, while Jaiswal’s Rajasthan Royals are still chasing a playoff spot having registered 12 points from 13 outings