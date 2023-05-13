IPL 2023: Kieron Pollard Smears Cake on Tim David's Face, Inside Mumbai Indians Legend's Birthday Celebration | WATCH

Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard could not have asked for a better birthday gift from his team. Rohit Sharma and Co outclassed table-topper Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring encounter on Friday, May 12. Following the dominating 27-run victory at the Wankhede, Mumbai players arranged a special birthday party for Pollard inside the dressing room.

A clip of the emphatic celebration was dropped on the official Twitter page of the franchise. In the video, Mumbai cricketers and coaching staff could be heard singing the “happy birthday" song for Pollard.

After the cake-cutting, members of the squad tried to smash the cake on Pollard’s face and the Caribbean legend looked ready for it. Mumbai captioned the clip, “This cake smash > 409 runs smashed at Wankhede. Happy birthday, Polly."

Soon after the clip of Pollard’s birthday bash surfaced on the internet, fans were quick to highlight the charming personality of the legendary all-rounder. Some users also underlined the bonding between the Mumbai Indians’ squad members. A person wrote, “This team is more than a family."

Along with fans, the Mumbai franchise dropped a sarcastic comment, which fairly demonstrated the consequence of the cake-smashing event. It said, “We are not here for a long time, we are here for a good time– Polly’s birthday cake."

A die-hard Kieron Pollard fan urged the former Mumbai Indians cricketer to come out of retirement and play for the franchise again.

Here are some other reactions:

Mumbai Indians have never lost a match on Kieron Pollard’s birthday. The franchise has previously won all five games that fell on May 12 including the final of the 2019 edition against Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai won the thrilling encounter by just 1 run and took home their fourth IPL title. The trend continued this season as well with the triumph over Gujarat.

Powered by Suryakumar Yadav’s maiden IPL century, Mumbai put up a massive 218 runs against Gujarat. Surya entered the home game on the back of some commendable knocks. The Indian batter has amassed a total of 307 runs in his last four appearances including an unbeaten 103 against Gujarat. Coming to chase the mammoth target, Gujarat lost three big wickets of Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya in the first four overs.

Vijay Shankar and David Miller tried to settle things down in the middle overs. Rashid Khan who came in at No 6, played a blistering 79-run knock in 32 balls but in the end, Gujarat fell 27 runs short of the target.