After IPL 2023, KKR Star Rinku Singh Cheers For Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh During Premier Handball League Match

Kolkata Knight Riders ace Rinku Singh attended the match between Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan Patriots in the ongoing Premier Handball League

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 20:09 IST

KKR star Rinku Singh during Premier Handball League match

Rinku Singh, batter for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was in attendance to witness an entertaining encounter between the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan Patriots in the ongoing Premier Handball League (PHL) taking place at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

    • The cricketer rose to prominence during the recently concluded IPL after his match-winning performance against the finalists Gujarat Titans in a thrilling league game. The Aligarh-born power hitter was there to show support for his home team the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh and take in the high-octane action during the match.

    The KKR batter, Rinku Singh while talking about the inaugural season of the PHL said, “Handball is such a dynamic sport and is a treat to watch live. I am glad to be here and support my home team, the Golden Eagles. I have been following the Premier Handball League since the first matchday and all the matches have been highly entertaining. I am sure the league will help elevate the status of the sport in the nation and will also help India extract its true potential in Handball."

    first published: June 16, 2023, 20:09 IST
