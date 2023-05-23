'He's Going to Get his Paycheque a Little Higher Next Year': Ex-KKR Star's Huge Prediction About Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Rinku Singh has become the talk of the town following his heroics in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Though the franchise couldn’t make it to the top four this season, Rinku ended up being the top-scorer of the team with 474 runs in 14 innings, including 4 half-centuries.

The left-hand batter burst into the scene with his five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans last month and has been garnering attention with his impressive knocks since then. The experts were massively impressed with Rinku’s finishing skills and many of them believe that the 25-year-old is ready to don the blue Indian jersey.

Meanwhile, Chris Gayle, who is one of the IPL experts for JioCinema, has reckoned that will get a huge hike in his salary next year.

“Rinku Singh has done this on a few occasions for KKR before. I am sure next year, he’s going to get his paycheque a little higher because he’s been the best performer with the bat for KKR," Gayle told JioCinema.

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has also been taken aback by the emergence of Rinku Singh this season, surpassing KKR legend Andre Russell in the pecking order.

“If you had to look at a bright spot for KKR this season, it was Rinku Singh. He was standing between LSG and the playoffs and played with a lot of confidence. He’s carried himself and the team like that all season long. When you have an accomplished finisher like Russell, and yet he is not being discussed during this season when you speak of KKR.

“If Rinku Singh has been able to move a name like that to the back, just goes to show how good his season has been for him," said Zaheer on JioCinema.