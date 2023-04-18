IPL 2023: KKR Star Rinku Singh to Construct Sports Hostel for Underprivileged Cricketers

The meteoric rise of Rinku Singh is one of the major highlights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Uttar Pradesh batter has been around with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the past few seasons but this year, he has emerged as a lynchpin of the batting unit. He possesses the power to hit the ball out of the park and with time, he has also developed pressure-handling skills as well. And with optimum opportunities, he is setting new milestones every game.

Rinku has now turned into the main man in the KKR middle-order. His five sixes in the final over against Gujarat Titans have given him much-needed recognition in the Indian cricketing circle; something which he has been working hard for.

Going a step ahead, Rinku has hogged the limelight again with his gestures off the field. The son of an LPG delivery man very well knows about the hardship a cricketer goes through in his early days. In order to support many like him, Rinku has decided to build a sports hostel in Aligarh.

According to The New Indian Express, Rinku always wanted talented youngsters to have a smooth ride. His dream will turn real when the hostel becomes operational next month.

“He always wanted to build a hostel for young players, who do not have financial resources to pursue their dreams. As he is financially sound now, he has decided to make it a reality," Masooduz-Zafar Amini, Rinku’s childhood coach from Aligarh, was quoted as saying.

“The work started around three months ago with Rinku watching the progress from close quarters before heading to join his team. The hostel will have 14 rooms and each one can accommodate four trainees. A shed and a pavilion are also being constructed. Separate toilets are also being constructed. These trainees can have food at the canteen being run at the place. It will cost around `50 lakh and the whole expenditure is being borne by Rinku," added the coach.

The hostel is being constructed at the Aligarh Cricket School and Academy; a facility spread over 15-acre land and is owned by the district association. It has trainees from nearby cities and most of them are from modest backgrounds. The hostel will help them avail cheaper accommodation.

“Around a dozen of our trainees will shift to the hostel. Presently, they pay hefty rent but here they can get rooms and food at a marginal cost. Besides, they don’t have to waste time and money on travel as well," said the coach.

“Almost 90 percent of the work is done. It will get ready by next month. Rinku will inaugurate it once he is back from the IPL. Hopefully, this facility will make life easier for these youngsters," signed off the coach.

