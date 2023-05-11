Yuzvendra Chahal Overtakes Dwayne Bravo to Become Leading Wicket-taker in IPL History

Yuzvendra Chahal became the leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL), overtaking Dwayne Bravo during match number 56 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Chahal picked up his 184th wicket to surpass Bravo. The pair of Chahal and Bravo lead the likes of Piyush Chawla (174), Amit Mishra (172), and Ravichandran Ashwin (171) in the list of most wickets in the IPL.

Chahal achieved the feat in his very first over of the match, with the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana, who was caught at deep backward square leg in the 11th over.

The leg-spinner had earlier bagged a four-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Rajasthan’s last game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, to equal Bravo’s record.

Chahal went onto pick three more wickets - Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh - finishing with figures of 4/25, to take a considerbale lead at the top of the highest eicket-taker’s list.

Most wickets in the IPL

187 - Yuzvendra Chahal

Dwayne Bravo 174 - Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla 172 - Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra 171 - Ravichandran Ashwin

“I never thought when I came into the IPL with MI that I’ll get here. I’m here because of all the support I’ve got along the way with family and friends. Definitely grateful to all," Chahal said at the mid-innings break.

When asked about bowling at the Eden Gardens, he said: “On this ground, I didn’t want to give easy boundaries. Wanted to keep the ball away from the batters. The pitch was slow and aiding me."

Chahal has a 5-wicket haul, a hat-trick and as many as six 4-wicket hauls in the IPL and had won the Purple Cap in 2013.

(With inputs from Agencies)