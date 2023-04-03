IPL 2023: KKR's Shakib Al Hasan Pulls Out Due to 'International Commitments and Personal Issues'

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has reportedly been ruled out of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

According to a report in Criccbuzz, Shakib had informed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) that he will not be available this season.

Reportedly, Shakib has cited ‘international commitments and personal issues’ as reasons for his pulling out.

Bangladeshi national daily ‘Prothom Alo’ also reported that Shakib offered to step aside as he will not be available for most parts of the tournament, and hence KKR wanted to go for a player who could play more games.

Shakib missed the initial few matches this season of the IPL as he is contractually obligated to play for Bangladesh, who are taking on Ireland at home. He is slated to turn out for Bangladesh in the only Test match starting April 4 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. He will have to travel to England again for ODI matches against Ireland, which will be played between from May 9 to 14. There is a warm-up match though on May 5.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to release Shakib along with Litton Das, who is also part of KKR, with the pair being an integral part of the Test in Mirpur against Ireland, with BCB informing the BCCI they can play the IPL only from April 8 to May 1.

BCCI’s brief to franchises for Bangladesh players was, “Limited Availability. Players selected for Ireland series will be available from 8 April to 1 May."

Shakib, aged 36 was bought by KKR for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Litton Das, aged 28) was also brought in at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Cricbuzz reports that Litton is expected to turn up in Kolkata by April 10.

