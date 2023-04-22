IPL 2023: KL Rahul Breaks Virat Kohli's Record, Becomes Fastest Indian to Score 7000 T20 Runs

KL Rahul became the 41st male cricketer to have scored 7000 runs in T20 cricket during match number 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

KL Rahul became the fastest Indian to reach the landmark, beating Virat Kohli.

Innings taken to reach 7000 T20 runs

KL Rahul 197 Virat Kohli 212 Shikhar Dhawan 246 Suresh Raina 251 Rohit Sharma 258

Overall, KL Rahul is the third-fastest in terms of innings taken to reach the 7000-run landmark in T20s.

Fastest to Reach 7000 runs

187 - Babar Azam 192 - Chris Gayle 197 - KL Rahul

In fact, KL Rahul also has the second-best strike rate among the 41 batters to have scored 7,000 T20 runs. Only Pakistan’s Babar Azam (44.14) has a better strike rate than KL Rahul (42.42).

KL Rahul had earlier surpassed Rahul Dravid in the list of players with the most matches as the captain in the IPL.

The LSG skipper has captained 49 matches. The list is topped by MS Dhoni (216) followed by Rohit Sharma (147) and Virat Kohli (141).

