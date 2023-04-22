'Brainless, Baffling': Venkatesh Prasad, Virender Sehwag React; KL Rahul's LSG Brutally Trolled After Collapse Against GT

Lucknow Super Giants endured an embarrassing 7-run defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans on Saturday, bottling what appeared a straightforward chase after they restricted Hardik Pandya’s side to a total of 135 runs. Having won the toss toss on a tricky surface, GT struggled to put runs on the board, but after Mohit Sharma successfully defended 12 runs from the last over, taking two wickets, including that of LSG skipper Rahul who was batting at 68, and two run-outs, Gujarat pulled away with a win from the jaws of defeat.

Lucknow appeared to be heading towards the top of the table after starting their chase with breathtaking pace, Kyle Mayers and Rahul stitched together an opening stand of 55 runs, LSG dominated the powerplay until the death overs came around.

First Mohammed Shami kept KL Rahul quiet in the penultimate over of the match before Nicholas Pooran departed, which put Lucknow under pressure, coming into the final over, Rahul took a single on the first ball, taking the equation to 10 needed from five balls but from there it was all Gujarat.

Rahul departed trying to hit the ball for a six, Marcus Stoinis fell on a golden duck, Ayush Badoni was run out on the next ball before Deepak Hooda was dismissed making it Gujarat Titans team hat-trick as they got four wickets in the last over, Mohit Sharma deserved full credit and GT won the game by 7 runs.

After the match, KL Rahul’s side was brutally trolled as Venkatesh Prasad and Virender Sehwag led the reactions to Lucknow’s unbelievable collapse.

Check how the cricketing fraternity reacted to LSG’s defeat:

Gujarat Titans rose to fourth place in IPL 2023 points table after their thrilling win in the edge-of-the-seat classic, whereas Lucknow Super Giants remain in second place.

