IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Clinch Thriller Against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 Runs

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday in the IPL 2023.

Nitish Rana won the toss and elected to bat first, but KKR were off to a shaky start as opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed early as he succumbed to Marco Jansen.

Venkatesh Iyer was also sent back to the pavilion as he was dismissed in the very same over after scoring 7 off 4. SRH had another breakthrough as Karthik Tyagi dismissed Jason Roy for 20 off 19 deliveries.

Nitish and Rinku Singh put up a 61-run stand to steady the Knight Riders’ innings before SRH skipper Aiden Markram picked up a blinder of a catch to dismiss Nith for 42 off 31 deliveries.

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was out for 24 off 15 before to Mayank Markande before Sunil Naraine followed him to the dugout shortly after as he was dismissed for just 1 run by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Shardul Thakur was sent back to the pavilion for 8 runs off 6 before SRH managed to scalp Rinku for 46 off 35 balls as T Natarajan struck.

Ankul Roy and Harshit Rana remained unbeaten at the end of 20 overs as KKR set SRH a target of 172.

SRH opened the chase with Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Agarwal, who put up a 29-run stand for the first wicket before Agarwal fell to Harshit after scoring 18 off 11. Abhishek lasted exactly 6 ball further before being dismissed by Shardul.

Impact player Rahul Tripathi was out after scoring 20 runs as Russel picked up his only wicket of the game. Englishman Harry Brook’s horror show continued as he was sent back to the dressing room without scoring for a second game running as Ankul trapped him in front of the wickets.

Heinrich Klaasen and Markram steered SRH in the right direction as they notched up a 70-run stand before Shardul claimed his second scalp of the evening with the dismissal of Klaasen.

Vaibhav Arora got the prized wicket of Markram and picked up his second in the form of Jansen.

SRH were still within touching distance of victory, but Varun Chakravarthy’s scalp of Abdul Samad in the final over proved crucial as KKR clinched the win by 5 runs.

