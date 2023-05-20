'It's Rinku's Time Now': Harbhajan Singh Thinks KKR Batter Will Play for India Soon

Kolkata Knight Riders are virtually out from the race to the playoffs. Nitish Rana and Co are currently languishing at the seventh position on the points table. Although the two-time champions have not performed as well as they would have liked, they have discovered an exceptional batter in their ranks. Middle-order batter Rinku Singh has emerged as the breakout star for KKR. The 25-year-old has starred in a few last-over finishes for Kolkata and won many hearts with his fearless batting.

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants - LIVE

Advertisement

Now, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has also praised Rinku for his big-hitting skills. While speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Harbhajan contended that Kolkata has witnessed a change of guard as Rinku has been the X-factor for KKR this season and not Andre Russell. Furthermore, Harbhajan also predicted that Rinku could go on to play for India in the future.

He said, “Now Rinku has become the X-factor for KKR, not Russell. Russell’s era is gone. It is Rinku’s time now. Even if Rinku is sent up, he can do justice to his role. He is a player of different calibre and we will soon see the India cap on his head."

Earlier, Rinku Singh had played an astonishing knock of 48 runs off 21 balls to propel his team to an improbable victory against Gujarat Titans.

ALSO READ | ‘Introduction of Bonus Points and…‘: Aakash Chopra Proposes 2 Radical Changes For Next IPL Season

Advertisement

The southpaw’s knock included 6 towering sixes and showcased his class as a bonafide finisher. His role in KKR’s win in that match endeared him to the masses.

Rinku Singh has amassed 407 runs in 13 matches this season at a strike rate of 143.31 and an average of 50.88.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their last league game at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. In their previous fixture, the franchise had stunned four-time champions Chennai Super Kings. Kolkata won on the back of Rinku’s scintillating knock of 54 off 43 balls. The fact that Rinku could play out the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana is a testament to his immense talent.

Rinku will have to do well against Lucknow too if Kolkata are to end their season on a high