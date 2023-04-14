IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Sign 20-year-old Aarya Desai For INR 20 Lakh

Two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Aarya Desai on board for the remainder of the 2023 season. KKR signed the 20-year-old cricketer for INR 20 Lakh. Desai represents Gujarat in domestic cricket and has played 3 First-Class matches in which he scored 151 runs.

However, it was not mentioned who he replaced in the team. Shreyas Iyer and Shakib Al Hasan have been ruled out of the season for KKR .

Desai made his First Class debut this year only and has already hit a half-century in the three outings so far.

Earlier, Shakib reportedly cited ‘international commitments and personal issues’ as reasons for his pulling out. Shakib’s stint with KKR would have been for just three weeks between April 9 to May 1. Shakib, aged 36 was bought by KKR for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Meanwhile, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer is expected to be out of action for at least three months as he’s set to undergo a back surgery. He’s also expected to miss the final of the ICC World Test Championship slated to be played in June.

Iyer has been troubled by the back injury since he returned home from the Bangladesh tour.

KKR began their season with a defeat to Punjab Kings Mohali. However, the Nitish Rana-led side bounced back with back-to-back wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Meanwhile, KKE skipper Nitish Rana won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League match on Friday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The Kolkata Knight Riders captain suggested that the dew is expected to affect the game which is the reason why he chose to bowl first against SRH.

“We’ll bowl first. We’ve been practicing here and there has been dew. Keeping in mind, we want to chase. Same XI for today," Rana said at the toss.

