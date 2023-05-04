Trends :DC VS RCB LIVEDC VS RCB Dream11CSK VS MICSK VS MI Dream11CSK VS MI Pitch Report
Home » Cricket Home » IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Win Toss and Opt to Bat First Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Win Toss and Opt to Bat First Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Nitish Rana won the toss and chose to bat against Aiden Markram's SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 19:46 IST

Hyderabad, India

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana won the toss and chose to bat against Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League 2023.

KKR come into the game placed 8th in the league with 6 points from 9 games following their three wins and six losses this season. SRH are one place behind heading into the encounter, level on points with the Kolkata-based side, but have played one game less than their opponents on Thursday.

SRH picked up the win in their previous fixture against Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets to put an end to their three-match losing streak. The team Hyderabad-based team will look to continue their winning momentum as the Kolkata-based side visit.

Kolkata on the other hand had to suffer a defeat in their previous encounter as they went down Gujarat Titans, as the defending champions got the better of the Rana-led side with 7 wickets and 13 deliveries to spare, to put and end to the momentum the Shah Rukh Khan-owned team had garnered after their massive win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

KKR announced that West Indies player Johnson Charles will replace Litton Das in their squad after the Bangladeshi batsman had to return home due to a family emergency.

With both teams struggling at the bottom half of the table, a win would bolster the chances of either team in their aspirations to reach the playoff this season.

Having won the title in previous edition, both teams will seek to emulate their success of the past and get their hands on the coveted trophy once again at the end of the season.

KKR:

Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Naraine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

SRH:

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Karthik Tyagi, T Natarajan

first published: May 04, 2023, 19:29 IST
last updated: May 04, 2023, 19:46 IST
