Home » Cricket Home » IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers Could Open For Lucknow Super Giants in Quinton de Kock's Absence

IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers Could Open For Lucknow Super Giants in Quinton de Kock's Absence

Quinton de Kock will be on international duty and so will not be part of Lucknow Super Giants squad for their first two matches of IPL 2023

Advertisement

Published By: Feroz Khan

PTI

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 08:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Quinton de Kock (left) and KL Rahul during IPL 2022. (BCCI Photo)
Quinton de Kock (left) and KL Rahul during IPL 2022. (BCCI Photo)

In absence of Quinton de Kock, either West Indies southpaw Kyle Mayers or the flamboyant Deepak Hooda is likely to open the innings with skipper KL Rahul during Lucknow Super Giants’ first two games in this edition of the IPL.

With the South African team playing two ICC World Cup qualifier 50-over games against the Netherlands on March 31 and April 2, none of their top players will be available for their respective IPL sides in the first couple of games.

Also Read: ‘I See a Potential Weakness in Lucknow Super Giants’

Advertisement

Hence, LSG will be missing their regular opener de Kock, while their first match opponents Delhi Capitals will be without the services of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.

RELATED NEWS

LSG will take on DC on April 1 in Lucknow and then fly to Chennai for their next game against Chennai Super Kings.

“In case of De Kock, the best option is Kyle Mayers, who is also a left-hander and has a decent strike rate of close to 135 in T20Is. On Sunday, he was brilliant against South Africa during his 27-ball-51. So Mayers is favourite to partner Rahul in first two games," a source privy to developments in LSG camp told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

In case, LSG wants to beef up their middle-order or bowling arsenal with overseas recruits, then there is a case for talented Hooda to face the new ball alongside his skipper.

Hooda has already scored a century for India opening the innings in T20 cricket and has shown that he can be an enforcer in the Powerplay overs with his improvisation skills.

Mohsin Khan, who is currently doing his rehabilitation with LSG’s strength and conditioning unit, is expected to miss at least first leg of the tournament but team think-tank feels he might be available for the second phase.

Jaydev Unadkat is the closest like-for-like replacement of Mohsin, although the Saurashtra veteran neither has the pace nor the lethal blockhole delivery like the UP man.

Advertisement

Also Read: WPL 2023 on JioCinema Delivers Highest Viewership on Any Women’s Event Globally

During the course of the tournament, Jammu and Kashmir’s Yudhvir Singh Charak or Vidarbha’s Yash Thakur, both of whom have made an impression at training sessions might be tried out depending on team’s situation and pitch conditions.

Get the latest Cricket News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

first published: March 28, 2023, 08:14 IST
last updated: March 28, 2023, 08:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!