'Not An Easy Task Even...': Lasith Malinga, Virender Sehwag Laud Mohsin Khan For His Last Over Heroics vs MI

Legendary cricketers Lasith Malinga and Virender Sehwag hailed Lucknow Super Giants paceman Mohsin Khan for his brilliant final over against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League match on Tuesday. Mohsin produced sensational six balls against Mumbai Indians’ finishers Tim David and Cameron Green to help Lucknow Super Giants register a thrilling 5-run win at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The left-arm pacer leaked 21 runs from his first two overs but skipper Krunal Pandya backed him to deliver the final over and defend the 11 runs. Mohsin was right on the money and bowled a couple of yorkers to keep the MI finishers David and Green quiet. He gave away just five runs as LSG registered a crucial 5-run win to solidify their chance of making it to the playoffs.

Malinga, who is arguably the best pacer in IPL history, lauded Mohsin and said defending 11 runs is not an easy task for even an experienced bowler.

“I’m impressed by the composure and patience shown by Mohsin Khan in that last over. Not an easy task even for an experienced bowler. Saw some really good performances from him in the last season as well. Definitely a one for the future #LSGvMI #IPL2023," Malinga tweeted.

Legendary India cricketer Sehwag also talked highly of Mohsin and said stopping David and Green in the final over was a special effort from the LSG paceman.

“Terrific last over by Mohsin. To defend 11 of the last over against Tim David and Green was a special effort. Last 3 overs with the ball proved costly for Mumbai. #LSGvMI," Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

With this win, Lucknow jumped to the third spot in the points table with 15 points and edged closer to sealing their plat-offs berth with one league match to go.