IPL 2023 Latest Points Table Update: Gujarat Titans Confirm Top-two Finish, Shami Takes Purple Cap

Gujarat Titans continue to polish their reputation with yet another scintillating display that saw them become the first team to book a playoff berth in the ongoing IPL 2023. GT outshined a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad who are now officially out of the playoffs race and are fighting only to avoid finishing last on the table.

Batting first, GT posted 188/9 thanks to a classy century from Shubman Gill - the first of his IPL career. Gill made 101 off 58 with the help of 13 fours and a six. At one stage, the hosts looked set to finish with a 200-plus total before SRH hit back in the slog overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a five-wicket haul, second of his IPL career to apply the brakes on the scoring. However, SRH chase began on a disastrous note with Mohammed Shami taking three wickets in the Powerplay, causing extensive damage from which the visitors didn’t recover.

If Shami wreaked havoc in the early stages, it was Mohit Sharma who all but ended their hopes of a revival with three wickets in two overs that left SRH in tatters at 59/7. A half-century from Heinrich Klaasen was only good in reducing the margin of defeat.

IPL Points Table Update

There’s no change on the points table with all 10 teams maintaining their positions. However, with their ninth win in 13 matches, GT have taken their points tally to 18 which will ensure they will finish at lease second in the standings.

GT thus will get two shots at making it to the IPL 2023 final.

On the other hand, SRH have remained ninth after suffering their eighth loss in 12 matches. They have 8 points - same as Delhi Capitals - but are ahead thanks to a better net run-rate.

IPL Orange Cap

With his century on Monday, Gill has zoomed to the second spot in the race for the orange cap. The GT opener has 576 runs from 13 innings and is just ahead of Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals who has 575 runs from 13 innings as well.

Faf du Plessis though will feel a little threatened that his top spot is now in real danger having but for the time being, he will keep hold of the orange cap having scored 631 runs from 12 innings.

IPL Purple Cap

With yet another four-wicket haul at home, Shami has taken his tally to 23 scalps from 13 innings. And thus took the top spot in the Purple Cap list.

Rashid Khan who was leading the list earlier remained wicketless in four overs to be stuck at 23 scalps as well. Shami with a better economy rate has edged ahead.

Mohit has entered into the top-10 and is currently 7th on the list with 17 wickets from 10 matches.