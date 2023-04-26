IPL Points Table Update After RCB vs KKR: Knight Riders Rise to 7th; Siraj Gets Back Purple Cap While Du Plessis Keeps Orange Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore had themselves to blame for losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 match on Wednesday night. RCB fielder dropped catches and then few of their batters played poor shots allowing KKR to return from M Chinnaswamy Stadium with a 21-run win.

Nitish Rana, the KKR captain, was dropped twice and he took advantage of that to slam 48 off 21 and stitch a big 80-run partnership with Venkatesh Iyer for the third wicket. The visitors racked up 200/5 in 20 overs.

RCB then made a quick start, racing to 30/0 in 2 overs before losing two wickets to Suyash Sharma in as many overs. The big-hitting Glenn Maxwell was gotten rid of cheaply as well but Virat Kohli kept fighting with his fifth fifty of the season.

Kohli and Mahipal Lomror added 55 runs for the fourth wicket but once the two exited, RCB failed to recover and eventually managed 179/8.

IPL Points Table Update After RCB vs KKR

Despite the defeat, their fourth of the season in eight matches, RCB have kept hold of the fifth spot on the points table. Their net run-rate though has taken a beating and it was fallen to -0.139.

On the other hand, KKR have climbed up a spot after what was their third win in eight matches. They have swapped places with Mumbai Indians to take the seventh spot while Rohit Sharma’s team has dropped to eighth.

IPL Orange Cap Update

Faf du Plessis scored 17 off 7 and has kept hold of the orange cap having taken his tally to 422 runs in eight innings. His RCB teammate Kohli scored 54 and has climbed up to the second spot in the list with 333 runs from eight matches.

Devon Conway is at the third spot with 314 runs followed by David Warner at fourth who has 306 runs. Venkatesh Iyer has broken into the top-five after his latest exploits against RCB. The lefty has 285 runs from eight matches.

IPL Purple Cap Update

Mohammed Siraj picked up one wicket against KKR and took his tally to 14 from eight matches. He thus drew level with Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan who has 14 from seven games.

The Purple Cap though now belongs to the RCB star thanks to a better economy rate. Varun Chakravarthy was superb with the ball for KKR taking three wickets and he has climbed up to the third spot with 13 wickets from eight matches.

