IPL 2023 Latest Points Table Update After CSK vs KKR: Kolkata Move to 7th Spot, RCB Jump to 5th; Faf du Plessis Holds Orange Cap

Kolkata Knight Riders move up on the points table with a crucial 6-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday. The victory keep Kolkata Knight Riders alive in the playoffs race while Chennai missed the chance to seal their spot for the next round.

Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh rescued KKR from a tricky position to help them outclass MS Dhoni and Co. at their fortress Chepauk. Kolkata kept Chennai down to 144-6, a total they overhauled riding on a key stand of 99 between Rinku (54) and Rana (57 not out).

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - HIGHLIGHTS

Advertisement

Four-time winners Chennai remain second in the 10-team table led by holders Gujarat Titans and on course for the play-offs.

In the first match on Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore completely outclassed Rajasthan Royals to move to fifth spot on the points table. Du Plessis made 55 and Maxwell smashed a 33-ball 54 to guide Bangalore to 171-5 before their bowlers then skittled Rajasthan for 59 runs in Jaipur.

South African left-arm quick Wayne Parnell took three wickets, including Jos Buttler for a duck, as Rajasthan fell to the third-lowest total in Indian Premier League history.

Points Table

With 12 points in as many matches, RCB have moved to the fifth on point table, while Rajasthan Royals have dropped to sixth spot after losing Sunday’s match. The win over KKR helped them jump to the 7th position.

The top four positions remained intact on the points table with Gujarat Titans leading with 16 points followed by Chennai Super Kings -15, Mumbai Indians -14 and Lucknow Super Giants - 13.

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals still remained at the bottom of points table with 8 points each.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh Star as KKR Beat CSK to Keep Playoffs Hopes Alive

IPL 2023 Orange Cap

With another half-century, Faf du Plessis consolidated his position at the points table with 631 runs. While Yashasvi Jaiswal remained at the second spot despite a duck against RCB on Sunday. Chennai Super Kings’ Devon Conway is marching towards the 500-run mark as he has scored 498 runs thus far in the tournament.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

With 23 wickets from 12 matches, Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans is leading this race ahead of fellow leggie Yuzvendra Chahal who has 21 wickets from 12 matches. The third spot is also occupied by a leggie in Piyush Chawla who has 19 wickets from 12 matches for Mumbai Indians. The fourth and fifth - Mohammad Shami and Varun Chakaravrthy have also picked 19 wickets each.