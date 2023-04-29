IPL 2023 Latest Points Table Update: Gujarat Titans Take Top Spot; Shubman Gill Third in Orange Cap Race

Mitchell Marsh produced one of the finest all-round performances in IPL history but his team, Delhi Capitals, ended up losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on Saturday night.

DC batters again failed to fire in unison. Marsh (63) and Phil Salt (59) struck quick half-centuries and stitched a 112-run partnership to put their team on top despite losing David Warner for a duck.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Marsh, Salt and Axar Patel were the only three DC batters who made any significant contribution as DC finished with 188/6, chasing 197. In fact the trio contributed 141 while the rest managed just 47.

SRH would be pleased with the efforts of their spinners who helped them launch a fight back in the middle overs when it seemed DC would go over the line quite easily.

Advertisement

IPL Points Table After DC vs SRH

The defeat was DC’s sixth in eight matches. Having won just twice this season, the Warner-led outfit remains at the bottom of the 10-team points table. They have four points and a poor net run-rate of -0.898.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

The win was SRH’s third of the season. With that they have lifted themselves a rung to the eighth spot in the standings, swapping places with Mumbai Indians who now are ninth.

Kolkata Knight Riders (7th spot), SRH (8th spot) and MI (9th spot) have six points each are separated by NRR. MI though have played one match less than SRH while KKR have played nine.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Gujarat Titans earlier in the day defeated KKR to go two points clear at the top of the standings with Rajasthan Royals slipping to the second spot. GT have 12 points while RR have 10 points with both the franchises having played eight matches each.

Lucknow Super Giants have dropped to third but Chennai Super Kings are static at fourth.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap After DC vs SRH

Advertisement

The top two positions in the race for the orange cap remain with Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Faf du Plessis (422 runs) and Virat Kohli (333 runs).

However, GT opener Shubman Gill has entered the top-three after hitting 49 against KKR at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Advertisement

Despite having scored as many runs as Kohli, Gill is third because of the RCB superstar’s superior average. Interestingly, both the batters have an identical strike-rate of 142.30.

CSK duo Devon Conway (317) and Ruturaj Gaikwad complete the top-five.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap After DC vs SRH

Mohammed Siraj continues to lead the Purple Cap race. Siraj, Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Tushar Deshpande have taken 14 wickets each.

However, Siraj has a better economy rate than the other three and hence he’s at the top.

Advertisement

Mohammed Shami took three wickets against KKR to take his tally to 13 scalps and drew level with Varun Chakravarthy. Shami is ahead on the list at fifth spot thanks to a better economy rate.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here