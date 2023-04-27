IPL 2023 Latest Points Table Update After RR vs CSK: Rajasthan Take Top Spot, Chennai Drop To Third

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Adam Zampa and Ravichandran Ashwin were the stars in Rajasthan Royals’ 200th match as they defeated Chennai Super Kings for the second time in IPL 2023.

There were no last-over thriller like in Chepauk when a certain MS Dhoni kept everyone on the edge with his big hits. RR didn’t leave it that late time around as their spinners applied brakes on the scoring rate from which CSK didn’t recover even as Shivam Dube brought up his third fifty in a row.

Chasing 203, CSK finished at 170/6 and RR completed a 32-run win - their fifth of the season.

The victory took RR’s tally to 10 points from eight matches. Thanks to their superior net run-rate of 0.939, they have taken the top spot from CSK who have slipped to the third spot and are now behind Gujarat Titans. Three teams now have 10 points each and separated in the standings on the basis of NRR.

GT though can go clear at the top as they have played a game less than RR and CSK both of which have played eight matches thus far.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Update

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain and opener Faf du Plessis has maintained a tight grip over the top spot in the leading run-getters list of the season so far. He has 422 runs from eight innings and the next best on the list is his RCB teammate Virat Kohli who has 333 runs from eight innings as well.

CSK opener Devon Conway with 322 runs is third on the list.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has made a re-entry into the top-five after scoring a quick 47 against RR. He’s currently fourth and is followed by David Warner of Delhi Capitals.

IPL Purple Cap Update

Three bowlers now have taken 14 wickets each to occupy the top-three spots in the Purple cap race. Mohammed Siraj keeps the top spot thanks to a better economy rate than Rashid Khan of GT and Tushar Deshpande of CSK.

Deshpande broke into the top-three after taking two wickets against RR in Jaipur. Varun Chakravarthy and Arshdeep Singh complete the top-five with 13 wickets each.

