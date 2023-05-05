IPL 2023 Latest Points Table Update, RR vs GT: Gujarat Titans Consolidate Top Spot

Defending champions Gujarat Titans solidified their position at the very top of the IPL 2023 table with their crushing 9-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first, but their decision seemed to have backfired as they struggled to really get going in the game with just 4 players crossing the single-digit run mark before they were bundled out for 118 runs in 17.5 overs by the holders.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets while Noor Ahmed removed two RR batsmen. Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Joshua Little chipped in with a wicket each.

GT had no issues navigating their way through the chase as they seemed to be in cruise control.

Shubman Gill was the only GT wicket to fall before their eventual victory, as the stylish right-handed batsman was dismissed for 36 runs off 35 deliveries as he was foxed by a Yuzvendra Chahal ball, which resulted in the 23-year-old being stumped.

But, skipper Pandya’s unbeaten 15-ball 39 runs and Wriddhiman Saha’s unbeaten 41 off 34 deliveries helped GT see the game through with 9 wickets and 37 balls to spare.

IPL Table

GT consolidated their position at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 games, followed by Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in second and third position, with 11 points each. LSG are ahead by virtue of their superior net run rate.

RR remained fourth despite the loss against the holders on Friday, with 10 points from as many outings. They are followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, all level on 10 points and only separated by run rate.

Kolkata Knight Riders stand 8th with 8 points from 10 games followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 9th position and Delhi Capitals in 10th, with 6 points each.

IPL Orange Cap

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis still holds the orange cap with 466 runs from 9 outings, followed by RR opener Jaiswal with 442 runs in 10 games.

CSK revelation Devon Conway stands third with 414 runs, ahead of GT’s Shubman Gill, who has amassed 375 runs after his knock against RR.

Former India and RCB captain Virat Kohli completes the top 5 of the run-scorers rankings in the ongoing season of the IPL.

IPL Purple Cap

Mohammed Shami climbed to the top of the wicket-takers rankings this season with his show against RR on Friday and now has 18 wickets to his name from 10 games. Teammate Rashid Khan, who also has 18 wickets to his name this year, comes in second.

CSK seamer Tushar Deshpande has scalped 17 wickets this campaign and comes in third followed by PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh with 16 dismissals.

MI veteran Piyush Chawla completes the top of the purple cap rankings with 15 victims this season.

