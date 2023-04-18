IPL 2023: Legends Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara Catch Up Ahead of SRH vs MI Clash

As Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) faced off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, legends Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara were spotted chatting ahead of the toss.

Sachin Tendulkar is a mentor for MI, while Brian Lara is the head coach of SRH.

The legendary pair were pictured having a small chat ahead of the toss.

Both MI and SRH are coming into the match after successive wins. They had started the tournament with identical back-to-back losses and are tied on four points each but the five-time IPL champions hold an edge over SRH thanks to a superior Net Run-rate (NRR). With four points from as many games so far, Sunrisers Hyderabad is in the ninth spot on the IPL 2023 points table.

As for the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad won and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in match number 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While Sunrisers will remain unchanged, Mumbai Indians have one change in their line-up with Jason Behrendorff coming in for Duan Jansen.

“Wicket looks slightly drier, hopefully, it gets better with the dew. No change in the 16. We’ll see how conditions play out and adjust from there. Our fielding needs to improve. We are improving game by game. It’s about guys exploring options and trusting them," said SRH skipper Aiden Markram at the toss.

MI captain Rohit Sharma said: “We have to play good cricket. We do understand the challenges of posting a total. We’ve to assess the conditions. Duan misses out and Jason Behrendorff comes in place of him. Jason was always supposed to play, but he was not well in the last game. He’s okay to go now."

(With inputs from Agencies)

