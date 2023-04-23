IPL 2023: Local Boy Rahul Dravid Sits in the Pink Corner During RCB vs RR Clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid attended the mega Indian Premier League clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Despite being a local boy, Dravid opted to sit at the Rajasthan Royals camp with the team owners and pacer Prasidh Krishna. Dravid started his IPL journey with RCB in 2008 but joined Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 and ended his career with them in the final of the 2013 Champions League. Meanwhile, the legendary batter took over the coaching charge of the side for the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 31 Live Updates

Rajasthan Royals posted a photo on Twitter where Dravid was sitting between pacer Prasidh Krishna and franchise owner Manoj Badale. “In the Pink corner today," the franchise captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Krishna’s longstanding struggles with his back has ruled him out of the 2023 Indian Premier League.

Prasidh, who last played a competitive game in August 2022, has been undergoing rehabilitation for a stress fracture.

Prasidh, who was being looked upon as one of India’s potential white-ball experts, last played against Zimbabwe in an ODI in Harare in August 2022 and since then has been out of action due to the stress fracture.

He was the star performer with the ball for Rajasthan Royals last season claiming 19 wickets. However, this season he was replaced by Sandeep Sharma.

Meanwhile, Dravid has a tough task to prepare the plans for the World Test Championship Final against Australia which will be the Indian players’ next assignment after the IPL. The WTC final will be played on June 7 to 12 in England.

On the match front, Captain Faf du Plessis (62) and Glenn Maxwell’s (77) century stand threatened to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to a massive total before Rajasthan Royals fought back to restrict them to 189 for 9.

Maxwell and du Plessis added 127 runs for the third wicket in only 66 balls, which was the third time the pair crossed 100-run mark in seven matches so far this season.

Earlier, du Plessis and Maxwell had put on 115 runs from 50 balls against Lucknow Super Giants and 126 from 61 balls against Chennai Super Kings.

