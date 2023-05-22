'Give it? Take it? Let's Leave it': LSG Bury the Hatchet After GT Knock RCB Out of IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore were knocked out of the IPL 2023 playoff race as they suffered a loss against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

RCB posted a total of 197 for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs, which was bettered by GT in 19.1 overs as they cruised to 198 for 4 to seal the win and extend their lead at the top.

Lucknow Super Giants, the team that made shockwaves during the tournament for picking up beef with former RCB skipper Virat Kohli during the clash between the two sides posted a message of appreciation on their social media handles wishing the attacking batsman as he made another memorable century.

LSG’s post on Twitter read “This man had us on our feet these last two games. An absolute force of nature. The GOAT"

The UP-based side followed it up with another post that read “Give it? Take it? Let’s leave it. Well fought, @RCBTweets. See you next season."

Following a hailstorm in the city of Bengaluru, GT opted to bowl first as skipper Hardik Pandya won the coin toss.

RCB opener got the team off to a good start, much as they have done for the entirety of the campaign as the duo of Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis put up a 67-run stand for the first wicket before Noor Ahmed claimed the scalp of the South African for 28 runs.

Australian Glenn Maxwell was next to go after scoring 11 runs as he fell prey to Rashid Khan. Mahipal Lomror followed his teammate back to the dugout in the very next over as Noor Ahmed struck again.

Mohammed Shami scalped Michael Bracewell for 26 off 16, before Dinesh Karthik was dismissed in the very first ball he faced by Yash Dayal.

Kohli remained unbeaten on the day as he racked up yet another century in the IPL with his quality 101 run knock off 61 deliveries. Anuj Rawat ended the innings at the crease alongside the 34-year-old, also unbeaten at 23 off 15.

GT opener Wrisshiman Saha fell early in the chase as he was dismissed in the third over after scoring 12 off 14 balls. But Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar steadied the ship with their excellent partnership for the second wicket which accounted for 123 runs for the second wicket.

Vijay Shankar brought up his half-century before being dismissed by Vyshak Vijay Kumar. Sri Lankan batsman Dasun Shanaka did not last long at the crease as he was sent back for a duck. David Miller was castled by Siraj.

But, Gill made an unbeaten 104 off just 52 deliveries, to bring up his second ton of the season, and earned the holders a big win going into the playoffs.