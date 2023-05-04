IPL 2023: CKS's 'Impact Player' Ambati Rayudu Brought in Early vs LSG after Sunil Gavaskar's Comments

Even though match number 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had no result, there was plenty of action on the field at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

CSK had brought in Ambati Rayudu as an Impact Substitution as early as the first innings itself, in the 18th over, for bowler Maheesh Theekshana. Rayudu replaced Theekshana after the latter as soon as he completed his quota of four overs, in which he gave away 37 runs and took two wickets of Manan Vohra and Krunal Pandya.

Unfortunately, Rayudu did not get to do much as the rain returned, after threatening to play spoilsport even before the start of play, with Lucknow Super Giants at 125/7 in 19.2 overs. After an hour’s delay, the match had to be called off due to persistent rain.

CSK’s decision to bring in Rayudu ‘early’ coincidentally came days after Sunil Gavaskar criticised players who have been just coming out to bat after sitting out the whole opposition innings. The legendary Indian cricketer had harped on the importance of players getting a feel of the conditions before they turn up to bat as Impact Players.

“You got to the field. You can’t just come out to bat and start hitting the ball. You can’t do that. We have seen that with Prithvi Shaw. He has just been coming out to bat without success. No fielding, no scoring. Rayudu is out for a second-ball duck," Gavaskar had said on commentary after Rayudu was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin for a second-ball duck in CSK’s defeat to Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

Rayudu had taken to social media to post a cryptic message after the loss, which he later clarified had nothing to do with Gavaskar’s comments.

“What nonsenseâ€æ my tweet has nothing to do with the great mr Gavaskars comments.. his opinions are well respected and in regards to my fielding. A player doesn’t decide if he wants to field or not," Rayudu wrote on Twitter.

Rayudu has not had the best of outings in the IPL so far, scoring just 83 runs in nine matches for CSK.

