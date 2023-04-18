IPL 2023: LSG vs CSK Fixture in Lucknow Rescheduled Due to Municipal Corporation Election

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no 46, between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been rescheduled due to the Municipal Corporation election in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh. The fixture, which was initially scheduled to be played on May 4, will be played a day prior, on May 3 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

“The TATA Indian Premier League match 46 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, originally scheduled for Thursday 4th May 2023 in Lucknow, has now been rescheduled for Wednesday 3rd May 2023," the official IPL release stated.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

“The fixture has been revised owing to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation election on 4th May. There has been no change in match timings and the game will begin at 3:30 PM IST," it further read.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

The change in the fixture will leave the KL Rahul-led side with a one-day gap between matches as they lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at home on May 1. On the other hand, CSK will get a sufficient break as their previous fixture ahead of the LSG clash is on April 30; a home game against Punjab Kings.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

This isn’t the first instance when the IPL schedule has been changed to avoid any clash with the election dates. Back in 2009, the league was entirely conducted in South Africa due to the general elections. Later in 2014, the matches were played in the UAE. The tournament returned home only after the elections were over.

Meanwhile, the Roya Challengers Bangalore have played four games at Chinnaswamy and will wrap the home schedule before the Karnataka Assembly Elections get underway on May 10 while the counting to take place on May 13. They will play five away games as the state prepares for the elections.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here