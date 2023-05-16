IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Mumbai Indians by 5 Runs in Edge-of-the-Seat Classic

Mohsin Khan defended 11 runs in the final over as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 5 runs to stay alive in the IPL 2023 playoffs race and dent MI’s hopes to finish in the top two places in the points table. Marcus Stoinis smashed a 47-ball 89-run knock to help LSG to a score of 177/3, and in reply, the five-time IPL champs could only manage to score 172/5.

Tim David smashed 32 off 19 balls but failed to take his side over the line as Mohsin kept his nerve, and successfully defended 11 off the final over. Naveen-ul-Haq gave away 19 runs in the penultimate over, turning the momentum in Mumbai’s favour but the LSG pacer proved to be the difference maker.

Earlier, Yash Thakur picked up 2 wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi also picked up a couple of scalps to tame MI after they came flying out of the blocks. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan stitched together a 90-run stand but their death bowling once again cost them dearly.

Earlier, Rohit had won the toss and opted to bat first, his bowlers completely justified the decision as Jason Behrendroff struck twice in his over to remove Deepak Hooda and Prerak Mankad early.

Piyush Chawla dismissed Quinton de Kock after 16 runs but the LSG skipper Krunal Pandya played a key role with the bat, he smashed 49 runs in 42 balls to steady the ship.

Pandya was retired hurt, with Nicholas Pooran joining Stoinis in the middle, the Australian all-rounder was in destructive form as Stoinis smashed an unbeaten 89-run knock to guide his side to a fightworthy total, smashing 56 runs in the last three overs.

Rohit and Ishan gave their side a brisk start but once the Mumbai Indians openers were dismissed, they completely lost the momentum. David kept his side in the running with his brutal hitting but eventually they fell short by 5 runs and their Achilles heel, the death bowling hurt the record IPL champs once again.