IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants to Give a Tribue to Mohun Bagan With a Special Jersey for Kolkata Knight Riders Clash

Lucknow Super Giants have decided to give tribute to Mohun Bagan Super Giant by wearing a special jersey for their next Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders. LSG unveiled the jersey a couple of days before the KKR clash which has the iconic red and green of Mohun Bagan’s jersey.

“Lucknow’s #GazabAndaz, now in Kolkata’s colours. Our tribute to Mohun Bagan and the City of Joy," LSG tweeted.

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Mohun Bagan Super Giant are owned by the same group - RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.

The name of the football club was changed on Wednesday itself as it was early named ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

The football club will now be known Mohun Bagan Super Giant, a pattern which follows the conglomerate’s naming philosophy of their sports teams. Apart from LSG, RPSG earlier owned an IPL team for two years which was also named on the same lines - Rising Pune Supergiants.

“Subsequent to the Board meeting held today, the name of the club will be Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) from 1st June 2023," the club announced.

The RPSG Group bought a majority (80 per cent) stake in Mohun Bagan ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, the Saturday clash between Lucknow and Kolkata is very crucial for both sides to remain alive in the playoffs race. A win for LSG will help them seal a place in the top four while Kolkata still had to depend on other teams’ results even if they won the game.

The loss will force LSG to depend on the CSK, RCB and MI match results.

The Lucknow-based franchise ended its home stretch on a high with a crucial 5-run win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. It was the last over heroics from young Mohsin Khan who defended 11 runs in the final over to help LSG outclass Mumbai Indians