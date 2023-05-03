Rain to Play Spoilsport in LSG vs CSK Game? Fans Share Videos, Say 'Barish Hone Wali Hai' - WATCH

The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is going to witness surreal scenes when MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match n0. 45 on Wednesday. The CSK fans have been chasing their captain in every away game with the perception that it could be his last IPL season. Going by that trend, humungous crowd support, all painted in yellow, is expected in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh as well.

While the spectators are gearing up to witness Dhoni up against LSG, the weather might spoil their moods. It has been overcast in Lucknow for quite some time and heavy showers are expected during the playing hours.

Accuweather has forecasted 71 percent cloud cover at 3:00 PM IST, which is the scheduled time for the toss. The chances of rain, which was around 92% in the morning, are likely to come down with a fall in temperature as well. However, overcast conditions persist throughout the game.

Meanwhile, the fans have been posting pictures from Lucknow while some of them have said that it might rain during the much-awaited clash.

Ahead of the clash against CSK, the Lucknow Super Giants suffered a massive blow with KL Rahul getting ruled out for the rest of the season. As reported by PTI, the skipper will watch the match on Wednesday but will leave for Mumbai on Thursday where he is set to undergo scans on his thigh injury.

Rahul sustained an injury to his right leg while rushing behind the ball during the defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Stadium on Monday.

