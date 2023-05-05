'Bishan Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna Would've Loved That': Shastri's Big Words for Markande as he Bamboozles Russel - WATCH

Kolkata Knight Riders snatched a 5-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday in the IPL 2023.

Batting first KKR posted a score of 171 and did well to restrict SRH to 166 in 20 overs to clinch a thrilling win.

SRH bowler Mayank Markande came up with a beautiful delivery to get rid of the dangerous Andre Russell in the first innings as the big-hitting West Indies all-rounder gave his wicket away after attempting a big slog shot in the 15th over.

The disappointment was evident in Russell’s reaction after the shot as he slammed his blade on the ground as soon as the ball left his bat.

Russell had tried to connect a similar shot in the previous delivery but Markande devised a good plan to get the big man and former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, who was on air at the time came up with a big praise for the 25-year-old spinner.

“The masters of yesteryears, Bishan Singh (Bedi), Erapalli (Prasanna) would’ve loved that," Ravi Shastri said.

Nitish Rana’s 42 off 31 and Rinku Sing’s 46 run knock off 35 deliveries proved crucial as KKR managed to put up a fighting total away from home.

SRH were off to a shaky start as they lost their top-order batsmen in the powerplay before Harry Brook recorded yet another duck in the IPL.

Mayank Agarwal was the first to go after scoring 18 off 11, followed by Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi for 9 runs and 20 runs respectively.

It wasn’t smooth sailing for KKR though as SRH seemed to be on top of the game at various points in the game, but ultimately couldn’t make it work and register the points on offer.

Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen steered SRH in the right direction with their 70-run stand, but as the South African pair departed the crease, the home side surrendered the game in the very last over as Abdul Samad’s wicket in the final over proved immensely important for KKR’s win.

