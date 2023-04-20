IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Leads RCB as PBKS Opt to Bowl First; Liam Livingstone Gets a Game

Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2023 contest at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday afternoon.

RCB are unchanged for this game but for PBKS, their star England allrounder Liam Livingstons is finally fully fit and will play his first game of the season. Additionally, the hosts have replaced Kagiso Rabada with Nathan Ellis.

Both the franchises are missing their first-choice captains today due to various fitness concerns - Sam Curran is leading PBKS in Shikhar Dhawan’s absence for the second time in a row while Virat Kohli returns to lead RCB as Faf du Plessis will be used as an Impact Player due to his inability to field.

Curran said he’s bowling first since PBKS did well in their last game while chasing and revealed Dhawan is getting closer to full fitness.

“We will bowl first, did well in the last game and we’ll take some confidence, conditions will not change a lot. Shikhar is getting closer, but he’ll miss out today. He’s a quality player, but the younger lot will have to shape up," Curran said.

PBKS returned to winning ways with a thrilling last-over win over defending champions Lucknow Super Giants. They have won three and lost two matches so far.

On the other hand, RCB are coming into this contest after losing to Chennai Super Kings in a high-scoring affair in Bengaluru. They have won two and lost three matches so far.

RCB stand-in captain Kohli said Du Plessis will be batting and will not be fielding as they will switch to Vijaykumar Vyshak later.

“We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game," Kohli said at the toss.

Playing XIs

PBKS: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

