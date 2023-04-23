IPL 2023: Maxwell, Harshal Star as Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Rajasthan Royals in a Thriller

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a thrilling 7-run win over Rajasthan Royals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Death over specialist Harshal Patel held his nerves in the final over and defended 20 runs. It was not an ideal start for Harshal as 10 runs came off the first three balls but the RCB seamer bounced back in the last three balls to help his team claim two crucial points.

Dhruv Jurel fought hard till the end for Rajasthan and remained unbeaten for 34 off 16 balls. Ravichandran Ashwin also scored 12 off 6 balls but failed to get Rajasthan Royals over the line.

Chasing the 190-run target, Mohammed Siraj breached Jos Buttler’s defence to hit the timber in the first over itself. It was a jaffa from Siraj and Buttler was stunning as the ball went through the gap between his bat and pads to dislodge the middle stump. However, RR bounced back as Devdutt Padikkal returned to form against his former team and scored 52 off 34 balls. He shared a crucial 98-run stand for the second wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored a valuable 47 runs off 37 balls.

Padikkal was dismissed by David Willey as Virat Kohli claimed the catch to end his stay in the middle. The southpaw hit 7 fours and a six at his homeground. While Yashasvi also joined him soon in the dressing room as once again Kohli claimed his catch but the bowler was Harshal Patel.

Sanju Samson hit a couple of powerful shots but Harshal got the better of him for 22 which derailed RR’s chase.

RR’s assigned finisher Shimron Hetmyer also failed on the occasion and was dismissed for 3.

Harshal was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and David Willey claimed one each.

Earlier, Samson won the toss and elected to bowl against RCB and Trent Boult straightaway proved his decision right by dismissing in-form Kohli for a golden duck. Boult pitched it up for Kohli who missed it completely and got plumb in front of the wicket.

RCB promoted Shahbaz Ahmed up in the batting order but it failed Boult stunned him with a short ball in the third over of the match to dismiss him for just 2.

However, Faf du Plessis (62) and Glenn Maxwell (77) took over the charge and revived Bangalore’s innings and helped them post a challenging total.

Maxwell and du Plessis added 127 runs for the third wicket in only 66 balls, which was the third time the pair crossed 100-run mark in seven matches so far this season.

But RCB stuttered once the momentum was broken after the dismissal of du Plessis, run out off a brilliant direct throw from Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 14th over. The home side collapsed from 139/2 to 189/9, losing seven wickets for 50 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Mahipal Lomror (8), Dinesh Karthik (16) and Suyash Prabhudesai (0) once again failed to live up to the expectations for RCB as they continue to rely on their top 3 - Kohli, Faf and Maxwell to score the majority of runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the most impressive bowler with 1/28 in four overs. While Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma claimed two wickets each but their economy rates were over 10.

