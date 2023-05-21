IPL 2023: Ton-up Cameron Green Keeps MI Alive in Playoffs Race With 8-wicket Win Over SRH

Cameron Green and Rohit Sharma powered Mumbai Indians to a crucial 8-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a do-or-die match to keep their playoffs hopes alive in Indian Premier League. Green, who was the big buy for MI ahead of the season, lived up to the expectation in the all-important clash and remained unbeaten for 100. He displayed his brute power throughout the innings to make the 201-run chase easy for Mumbai Indians. The Aussie batter took the pressure off skipper Rohit who looked a bit rusty during his 56-run knock as Mumbai chased down the target with 12 balls to spare.

Chasing the 201-run target, MI lost Ishan Kishan early for just 14 as they struggled to get going in the first few overs but Green completely shifted the momentum. The Aussie all-rounder opened his account with a boundary and didn’t stop after that. Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers looked clueless against him as he was smacking everything from full length to short deliveries.

IPL 2023 - MI vs SRH Highlights

He completed the century on the winning run for Mumbai Indians. He smashed 8 sixes and as many fours to light up Wankhede Stadium in the last match of the season at the venue. The home fans were all elated after Green’s century as it kept them alive in the playoffs race. With the win, Mumbai have now jumped to the fourth spot in the points table as Rajasthan Royals are knocked out of the playoffs race but Royal Challengers Bangalore still have a chance to get through.

Meanwhile, the Hitman also scored his second half-century of the season in the must-win clash for MI. It was a lucky day for him as he got dropped twice but the luck ran out in the 14th over as Rohit was dismissed for 56. He smashed 8 fours and a six before Nitish Reddy took his catch off Mayank Dagar’s bowling.

Suryakumar Yadav also made a valuable contribution with unbeaten 25 runs off 16 deliveries. Earlier, Akash Madhwal nailed his yorkers consistently at the death as Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 200 for 5.

This was after a century opening stand between seasoned opener Mayank Agarwal (83 off 45 balls) and rookie Vivrant Sharma (69 off 47 balls) threatened to take the game away.

Mayank returned to form and scored a sublime half-century as he showcased his class at Wankhede Stadium and took the Mumbai Indians bowlers for cleaners during his 83-run knock. The talented opener slammed his first half-century of the season and followed it up with an emotional celebration by removing his helmet. While Vivrant, who made his debut earlier this month against Rajasthan Royals, smashed 67 runs to register the highest score by an Indian in the debut innings.

Madhwal was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai Indians as he claimed four wickets for 37.