IPL 2023: Deepak Chahar Suffers Injury Again, Fans Question 'Is He Made of Glass'

Deepak Chahar had to be ‘substituted’ after bowling just one over during match number 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - LIVE

After bowling the fifth ball of the first over of the match, Chahar immediately pulled up and looked to be in some discomfort.

The physio was called and Chahar managed somehow to finish the over, hobbling to the create only to be hit forth e second boundary.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

At the end of the over, Chahar left the field right after and according to reports he injured his hamstring.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Subhranshu Senapati came out to the field in place of Chahar.

Fans were not sympathising with Chahar at all:

Advertisement

Chahar was making a comeback from injury after suffering a back injury in February 2022 that sidelined him from the last season’s IPL.

He was looking to return from injury at the T20 World Cup but suffered another injury setback that ruled him out.

He finally made a comeback at the tour of Bangladesh last December and picked up a quad grade 3 tear.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here