IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma Eyes Multiple Records, Set to Join Virat Kohli-Chris Gayle in Elusive Club

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is set to join Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle in an elusive list as the five-time IPL champs take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, looking to continue their winning spree.

MI come into this fixture on the back of their first win of the season, having defeated Delhi Capitals in their previous fixture, whereas, KKR suffered a 23-run defeat in a high-scoring clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad recently.

The most successful team in IPL’s history began their campaign with an 8-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

MI vs KKR, Live Score IPL 2023: Confident Mumbai Indians Look to Continue Winning Spree at Home

Later, they were defeated by arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in their next match, making it two defeats from two games, however, Mumbai Indians bounced back to winning ways by defeating Delhi by 6 wickets.

Piyush Chawla’s inspirational bowling spell guided his side to a thrilling win as the match went down to the last ball. Axar Patel and David Warner had both smashed fifties but Rohit’s 65-run knock in 45 balls carried his side over the line.

As Mumbai Indians look to continue their winning momentum, their captain won the Player of the Match after scoring a fifty as he returned among runs. The ‘Hitman’ will be looking to continue his rich vein of form and he is also set to surpass multiple records as his team gear up to host Nitish Rana’s side.

Rohit is set to join Virat Kohli in an elusive club as he is just 44 runs away from surpassing the 6,000-run mark in IPL. The 35-year-old has scored 5,966 runs in 230 matches in the lucrative league’s history.

The Mumbai Indians skipper is set to become only the fourth player to enter the 6,000-run club with David Warner (6,109), Shikhar Dhawan (6,477) and Virat Kohli (6,838) the top three players in the illustrious list.

Furthermore, Rohit can also achieve another milestone, the MI captain can become the first Indian player to smash 250 sixes in IPL. Previously, Chris Gayle (357) and AB de Villiers (251) were the only two players to have hit more than 250 maximums in the richest T20 league in the world. The ‘Hitman’ needs just five more sixes to surpass the 250-plus sixes mark.

In three games this season so far, Rohit has scored 87 runs and will be looking to add many more to his tally.

