IPL 2023: Vivrant Sharma Hobbles Off With Mysterious Injury During MI vs SRH Clash

Vivrant Sharma hobbled off injured during match number 69 of the Indian Permier League (IPL) between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The SRH all-rounder after starring wih the bat, came on for a bowl in the 9th over of MI innings and was decimated for 19 runs as Cameroon Green and Rohit Sharma laid into the spinner.

After the over though, Vivrant looked in some discomfort and hobbled off the field to recieve some medical attention.

Earlier, Vivrant Sharma scored valuable 69 runs, along with and Mayank Agarwal’s 83 to help SRH post 200/5 from their 20 overs.

Vivrant Sharma and Agarwal provided SRH with a great start as they raised 140 runs for the opening partnership, scoring their half-centuries in 36 and 32 balls respectively as the visitors scored at a brisk pace. However, things went downhill for SRH in the death overs as they lost their way, managing to score only 43/4 in the last five overs.

Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma made merry with the bat, staying together at the wicket for 13 overs and raising 140 runs for the opening partnership.

The SRH openers made a sedate start before picking up the rate of scoring towards the end of the Power-play. Vivrant Sharma struck a boundary off the third ball bowled by Jason Behrendorff in his first over and then exploded into action in the fourth over, scoring back-to-back boundaries off Chris Jordan — the first deftly guided between third-man and backward point while the second came when he slapped a length ball through cover, charging down a bit. Piyush Chawla, the highest wicket-taker for MI this season, too could not provide the breakthrough as Vivrant struck two fours off him in the sixth over as SRH ended the Power-play at 53 for no loss.

Vivrant Sharma completed his half-century off 36 balls, hitting seven fours and one six as SRH scored 100 off 66 balls. Agarwal reached his fifty off 32 deliveries, hitting an identical seven fours and one six.

Vivrant Sharma was the first to go as he made room to pull Akash Madhwal but found substitute Ramandeep Singh at deep mid-wicket. His 69 runs came off 47 balls and included nine fours and two sixes.

At the mid-innings break, Vivrant was glad that he played well.

“Felt really good. I had been working hard in the nets, feels awesome that it paid off. I got a chance at the top of the order and glad that I played well. It was fun facing off against Madhwal. Good score, if we get early breakthroughs, it’ll be helpful," Vivrant said.

