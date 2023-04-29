IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh's All-round Show in Vain, Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals by 9 Runs

Delhi Capitals’ two-game winning streak came to an end despite all-round heroics from Mitchell Marsh who picked up 4-wickets and scored 63 off 39 balls but Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a 9-run victory over David Warner’s side. Sunrisers remain in eighth place after their win but have 6 points now from 8 matches, whereas DC remain rooted to the foot of the IPL 2023 points table.

It was Hyderabad’s first win over Delhi in their five previous meetings and a crucial win which keeps SRH’s slim hopes of making it into the IPL playoffs alive.

Axar Patel smashed an unbeaten 29-run knock but couldn’t salvage a win for his side with questions being asked about why the left-hander is batting lower in the batting order.

DC vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals by 9 Runs

Earlier, Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markam won the toss and elected to bat first.

Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Agarwal stitched together a 21-run stand before Agarwal was dismissed at 5, but Abhishek continued to shine.

The youngster smashed 67 runs in 36 balls including 12 boundaries and a solitary maximum.

Mitchell rocked Sunrisers’ middle order, the two catches from Axar, and Hyderabad appeared to be reeling at 83/4 however, Heinrich Klassen came to his side’s rescue and smashed a timely fifty to keep SRH in the tie.

Klassen returned unbeaten at 53 off 27 runs, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad put up a total of 197/6 in 20 overs, Abdul Samad added 28 and Akeal Hossein also contributed 16 to the cause.

Marsh was the pick of the bowlers with his sublime spell of 4/27 but he wasn’t done, after David Warner was dismissed on a two-ball duck, Marsh came out to bat and stitched together a century stand with Philip Salt.

Salt scored 59 off 35, Marsh smashed 63 off 39, but Mayank Markande changed the match with a stunning catch removing Salt and from then it all went Hyderabad’s way.

Delhi collapsed, Axar came out to smash some big hits down the order but his 29 off 14 came too late to pull off a miraculous rescue act.

