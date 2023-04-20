IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj's 4-wicket Haul, Du Plessis Heroics With Bat Guide RCB to 24-run Win Over Punjab

Royal Challengers Bangalore recorded a classy 24-run victory win over Punjab Kings in Mohali on Thursday as RCB climbed to fifth place in the IPL 2023 points table with their third win this season. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli’s fifties had earlier guided RCB to a total of 174/4 and in reply, they restricted PBKS to 150 runs.

Mohammed Siraj picked up a 4-wicket haul, Prabhsimran Singh scored 46 off 30 balls, while Jitesh Sharma kept his side alive in the contest but was the last man to fall at 41 off 27 balls.

Still, it was a clinical display from RCB’s bowlers, and their fielding was top-notch as well, given both Siraj and Wanindu Hasaranga got two run-outs from direct hits, so a good day’s job for RCB in all.

Earlier, PBKS skipper Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bowl first but his decision didn’t pay dividends as Royal Challengers Bangalore openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis stitched together an opening stand of 137 runs.

Kohli scored 59 off 47 balls before falling prey to Harpreet Brar, whereas Du Plessis got 84 off 56 balls. A breathtaking powerplay performance saw RCB dominate PBKS bowlers but Sam Curran’s side bounced back in the middle overs.

The hosts were able to put some sort of brakes on the visiting batters as Harpeet almost nearly got a hat-trick, removing Kohli and Maxwell on consecutive balls.

Mahipal Lomror and Shahbaz Ahmed got RCB to 174, which appeared to be a tad bit short given their spectacular start however, they jolted Punjab Kings’ batters with a sublime bowling performance.

Siraj continued his sensational displays in powerplay getting rid of Atharva Taide on the second ball, Matthew Short was dismissed for 8 by Hasaranga, while Siraj got Livingstone to rattle the hosts’ batting unit.

Wickets continued to fall and PBKS couldn’t manage to get any partnerships going as Prabhsimran Singh tried to keep his side alive in the contest.

Jitesh Sharma survives a close DRS call and was dropped at 38 by Virat Kohli as it appeared that maybe PBKS would be able to pull away with an unlikely win however, Siraj’s last over of the spell saw him get Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis’ wickets, furthermore, Harshal Patel knocked the stuffing out of PBKS with Jitesh’ wicket thus sealing the win.

