'Wish I Had One Last Chance to Meet You': Mohammed Siraj Dedicates POTM Award to Abdul Azeem

Mohammed Siraj won the Player of the Match award for his magnificent four-wicket haul against Punjab Kings which guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 24-run victory. After RCB’s third win in IPL 2023 season, Siraj dedicated his Player of the Match award to former Hyderabad cricketer Abdul Azeem who recently passed away.

Siraj breathed fire with the new ball, taking quick wickets of Atharva Taide and Liam Livingstone before he returned to bowl at the death, claiming two more dismissals of Nathan Ellis and Harpreet Brar.

The 29-year-old registered figures of 4/21 and took his haul to 12 wickets in IPL 2023 season, thus claiming the purple cap as well. In the aftermath of RCB’s win, Siraj hailed the former Hyderabad opener Abdul Azeem.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

“Dear Azeem Sir, m going to alwz appreciate what you have done for me & many others like me. You were so generous, kind & helpful, cant thank god enough to make me meet you. Wish I had gotten one last chance to meet u but nevertheless I’d like to dedicate today’s POTM award to you," wrote Siraj on Twitter.

Azeem was one of the finest openers in domestic cricket for Hyderabad and the veteran had been on dialysis for a while. In his career, Abdul played 73 first-class matches between 1980 to 1995, amassing a tally of 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries before retirement.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Talking about his fiery spell against Punjab Kings, Siraj revealed that he added new dimensions to his bowling during the lockdown.

Advertisement

“The lockdown was very important for me. I was quite down before that because I used to be expensive earlier. I focused on my gym training, on my bowling and I wanted to do well," said the pacer hailing from Hyderabad.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Bowlers with Most Wickets, Check here

Advertisement

“Even in the ODIs, my rhythm was good, my confidence was high and I have brought that into this season of the IPL. The first ball (to Atharva Taide) was a little short. Then, I tried to bowl a little fuller because I was getting shape. If I pick wickets in the powerplay, the opposition is put under pressure," added Siraj.

Royal Challengers Bangalore rose to fifth place in IPL 2023 standings with their third win this season and next up, Faf du Plessis’ side will square off against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals on April 23.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here