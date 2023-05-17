'My Father Was in ICU, I did it For Him...': Mohsin Khan After Defending 11 Runs in Final Over vs MI

Mohsin Khan dedicated his match-winning performance to his father, who he revealed was in the ICU recently. The Lucknow Super Giants pacer successfully defended 11 runs from the final over against an in-form Tim David and Cameron Green as LSG churned out a five-run victory at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, May 16.

Mohsin revealed in his post-match interview that his father had been admitted to ICU since the last 10 days and he hoped that his father would have been watching the game as the youngster helped Lucknow beat Mumbai in another thrilling game in IPL 2023 season.

The 24-year-old was under pressure undeniably as Naveen-ul-Haq conceded 19 runs in the penultimate over of the innings with Tim David seemingly having turned the momentum in MI’s favour but Mohsin kept his nerve.

Questioned on his approach and mentality in the final over, Khan said that he was trying to execute simply what he had practised in the nets.

“The plan was to execute what I did in practice and I executed. Even Krunal was talking to me and I told him the same. The run-up is the same, did not change it in the last over. I was trying to calm myself down, not look at the scoreboard and bowl the 6 balls well," said Mohsin.

“Since the wicket was gripping, I tried the slower ball, but I bowled two of those and then changed to the yorker and it was reversing as well," added the pacer.

Mohsin also opened up on the past year as he picked up an injury, had to undergo surgery after shining last season for LSG, and how his father had been in the ICU for the past 10 days.

“Been a tough time as I was injured, playing after a year. My father got discharged from the ICU yesterday and he was in the hospital for the last 10 days and I did it for him, he would have been watching," he added.

The LSG pacer also credited the support staff for believing in his abilities despite the fact that he concedes runs aplenty in the previous match.

“I’m grateful to the team and the support staff, Gautam (Gambhir) sir, Vijay (Dahiya) sir for playing me this game even though I did not do well last game," stated Mohsin further.