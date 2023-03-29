IPL 2023: Most Runs to Most Wickets - A Look At The Tournament's All-Time Stats

After a hiatus of three years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to bring back its original home-away format this season. The IPL 2023 season will kick off with a match between defending champions Gujarat Giants and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings on March 31, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As IPL 2023 is all set to get underway this week, it is time to explore some key stats of the competition.

Orange and Purple Caps of 2022

After winning the prestigious Orange Cap last time, Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler will be aiming to replicate a similar show in IPL 2023. In the bowling department, Rajasthan Royals had put up a tremendous in IPL 2022 after their ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as the highest wicket-taker.

Highest run-scorer

With 6624 runs under his belt, Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli is the all-time highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL. After playing 223 matches in IPL so far, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has an astonishing strike rate of 129.14. The ex-India captain has till now notched up five centuries and 44 half-centuries in IPL.

Highest wicket-taker

In the bowling unit, former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo tops the list with 183 wickets in his kitty. Bravo, who plied his trade for Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions (now-defunct) and Mumbai Indians over the years, has played 161 matches in the IPL.

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper

Legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni emerges as the most successful wicketkeeper in the history of IPL. The World Cup-winning captain has till now registered 170 dismissals in IPL.

Most catches

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina claims the top spot on the list of cricketers with the All Iniamost catches in IPL. Overall, the southpaw managed to grab 109 catches in the history of the competition.

Most appearances

MS Dhoni holds the record for making the most appearances in IPL. The Chennai Super Kings captain has so far featured in 234 matches in the domestic T20 tournament.

Most sixes

Universe Boss Chris Gayle has managed to slam the most number of sixes- 357- in IPL.

Most fours

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan holds the record for most fours- 684- in the history of IPL.

