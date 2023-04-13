'2.2 Crore People Were Watching': MS Dhoni's Milestone IPL Match Sets Incredible Viewership Record on JioCinema

Leading his side Chennai Super Kings for the 200th time in the Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni almost pulled off an incredible win last night against Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chennai Super Kings may not have been able to win the thrilling contest but that certainly did not deter ardent Dhoni fans from tuning in to watch yesterday’s IPL 2023 match.

It is now being learnt that more than 20 million people were watching Dhoni’s final-over exploits on IPL’s official live-streaming platform JioCinema. “For one moment, 2.2 Cr Indians held their breath. Old memories rushed back. A familiar expectation took over. It didn’t quite end like it used to but for one moment, time stood still for 20 million+ people. One moment. One MS Dhoni," the official Twitter handle of JioCinema posted.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Advertisement

JioCinema registered a record-breaking number of views in the first week of IPL 2023 - over 550 Cr. This followed a robust first weekend which amassed 147 Cr. views, yet another record.

MS Dhoni, quite invariably, soon became a big talking point on social media.

Showering immense praise on the legendary skipper, one person commented, “This guy is massive, he wins, he trends, he doesn’t win, he trends. He’s the ultimate legend. I’m not even sad that we lost. To see him do what he did, I know he’s surely going to win some games for CSK this season with his bat. Thank you, MS Dhoni."

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Branding MS Dhoni as a “winner of hearts," another fan tweeted, “Win or loss no matter, seeing MSD hitting sixes gives us goosebumps like earlier. Thala, the winner of hearts of all time."

Advertisement

Another Twitter user stated, “It was worth watching! Jaddu and Dhoni tried!"

Advertisement

One fan felt that next week’s fixture between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will surely set new viewership records.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Bowlers with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

With 21 runs needed off the final over, MS Dhoni managed to smoke two sixes while facing Rajasthan Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma. But Dhoni’s valiant knock of unbeaten 32 off 17 balls ultimately went in vain. Chasing a target of 176, Chennai Super Kings went down by only three runs. Earlier, destructive English batter Jos Buttler played a sublime knock of 52 to guide Rajasthan Royals to a competitive total of 175.

The three-run defeat now leaves Chennai Super Kings at the fifth spot in the IPL standings. With two wins from four matches, the MS Dhoni-led side right now have four points to their name in IPL 2023. In their next match, the four-time IPL winners will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here