MS Dhoni's 9-Year-Old Tweet on 'Doesn't Matter Which Team Wins..' Resurfaces After RR Pip CSK

MS Dhoni almost nearly pulled off a miraculous win for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium with Sanju Samson’s men winning the last ball thrilled by just 3 runs. Dhoni couldn’t take CSK over the line with Sandeep Sharma keeping his nerve to guide RR to a victory however, after the match, a 9-year-old tweet of MS Dhoni resurfaced on the internet which completely justifies what he was talking about himself nearly a decade ago.

Dhoni had tweeted in March 2014 that it doesn’t matter which team wins, here’s there to entertain the crowd and even after 9 years the tweet remains true to every single word.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

The 41-year-old remains a massive crowd-puller, CSK are the leading IPL franchise when it comes to social media engagements in the first week of IPL 2023, and even after ‘Thala’ Dhoni failed to finish it off in style in Chennai, he gave the fans glimpses of his old selves when he used to finish games under pressure.

Check out MS Dhoni’s 9-year-old tweet which resurfaced after Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings:

The former Indian skipper scored a quickfire 32-run inning in just 17 balls with a strike rate of 188.24 as he helped CSK stay alive in the contest till the last ball after they were reduced to 113/6 as they set out to chase Rajasthan Royals’ target of 176 runs.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

Even at the age of 41, the legendary wicketkeeper batter had nearly 2.2 crore Indians glued to their screens.

The stage was set, it was Dhoni’s 200th match in which he led the Yellow Army and his side needed just 5 runs to win from the last ball however, Sandeep nailed a textbook yorked and the CSK skipper could only collect a single.

While the ending of the match didn’t prove to be as iconic as it was in the years gone by, there is no denying the fact that Dhoni still remains a legendary figure, and an entertainer, just like his tweet suggested.

Advertisement

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals’ latest victory guided them to the top of the pile in the IPL 2023 standings, whereas the four-time IPL champs remain in fifth place with two wins from four games.

Dhoni and CSK will return to action against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 17, as both sides will look to bounce back to winning ways in Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here