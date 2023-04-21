Trends :RCB VS RR LiveRCB VS RR Dream11Bengaluru Pitch ReportKKR VS CSK Dream11Arshdeep Singh
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Achieves Massive Feat, Becomes Wicketkeeper With Most Catches in Men's T20 Cricket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni took his 208th catch in T20 Cricket to become the wicket-keeper with the most catches

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 21:38 IST

Chennai, India

CSK's Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Chepauk (IPL/BCCI)
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is lightning quick behind the stumps and is considered one of the best wicket-keepers in the history of cricket. His fast hands complete catches and stumpings, even before the batter has had the chance to blink.

On Friday, during match number 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, MS Dhoni became the wicket-keeper with the most catches in men’s T20 cricket.

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - LIVE

As a sea of yellow filled the stadium, ‘Thala’ Dhoni was once again the cynosure of all eyes as CSK at their Anbuden.

Most Catches as Keeper in men’s T20 cricket -

  • 208 - MS Dhoni
  • 207 - Quinton de Kock
  • 205 - Dinesh Karthik
  • 172 - Kamran Akmal

MSD (208) overtook Quinton de Kockm who has 207 catches and is ahead of Dinesh Karthik (205), Kamran Akmal (172).

Dhoni had stumped Mayank Agarwal off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja ad later, took a sharp catch of Aiden Markram off the bowling of Maheesh Theekshana.

Harbhajan Singh had said on the TV broadcast of the IPL that there can’t be a bigger cricketer than MSD in India.

“Mahendra Singh Dhoni is only one. There cannot be a bigger cricketer than him in India. Someone could have scored more runs than him and someone could have taken more wickets than him, but no one has a bigger fanbase than him,\" Harbhajan Singh said on Star Sports.

first published: April 21, 2023, 21:12 IST
last updated: April 21, 2023, 21:38 IST
