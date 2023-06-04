'When the Last Over is Going On, Try to Hit..': Rinku Singh Reveals MS Dhoni's Million Dollar Advice

Rinku Singh’s five sixes that he smashed against Gujarat Titans during the recently concluded IPL 2023 season have completely changed the youngster’s life. Not only did the 25-year-old help Kolkata Knight Riders win the game as they snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat but he is also being touted by many former cricketers to make his India debut very soon. In the midst of all this, Rinku recently revealed a million-dollar piece of advice from the master of the art of finishing, MS Dhoni.

While Kolkata Knight Riders finished the IPL 2023 campaign in seventh place, on 12 points as they missed out on the playoffs, it was an important breakthrough year for Rinku.

The youngster was seen as a potent up-and-coming player by many cricketers last season itself when he scored 174 runs in just 7 games, this season saw Rinku jump to greater heights as he notched 476 runs in 14 games at a staggering average of 59.25 and that too at an impressive strike rate of 149.53.

The Uttar Pradesh batter on many occasions revealed that he was taking advice from the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and others, and during a recent chat, Rinku recalled that the CSK skipper once told him that he was batting well and he should just look to hit the ball straight without thinking too but what the bowler is going to do.

“Mahi bhai is the best finisher so I was asking him what the other ways to finish the game he told me, I was watching your batting, you batted well, he told me when the last over is going on, try to hit straight, let the bowler do what he wants to," Rinku told Sports Hour in an interview.

Earlier, the KKR middle order batter during an exclusive chat with News18 had said that he is just hoping to give his best, and if it’s in his fate, he will play for Team India very soon.

“I never thought before that I’ll hit those five sixes and never have I thought about getting selected for the Indian team. I just have a normal routine which I follow every day. Go to the gym, and train harder. Agar kismat mein hoga to India khel jayenge (If it is in my destiny, I will play for India)," said Rinku Singh.