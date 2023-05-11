'Incredible to Watch, MS Dhoni Has Found His Best Again': Legendary South Africa Batter

Legendary South Africa captain Graeme Smith feels that the pressure on Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is enormous every time he enters the pitch to bat. Dhoni, who is at the fag end of his career, continues to enthral fans with his power-hitting ability in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. The legendary wicketkeeper batter has been assigned as the finisher for CSK once again and in almost every match he is turning back the clock to play some powerful shots in the slog overs.

The 41-year-old has been receiving massive fan support in both home and away matches. The ‘Dhoni…Dhoni…’ chants have become a constant in every Chennai Super Kings game this season as the fans want to give a fitting tribute to the legend of the game who is expected to announce his retirement from IPL after this season.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ‘Got to Learn From Lasith Malinga and Trent Boult’: RR Net Bowler Naman Tiwari

Meanwhile, Dhoni once again displayed his ability to strike the ball a long way with two big sixes during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

It was Khaleel Ahmed who faced the wrath of Dhoni’s muscle power on Wednesday at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. It was the penultimate over of the innings and Dhoni took the charge over Khaleel and smashed him for a six over mid-wicket on the third ball. He managed to hit a four on the next ball through the outside edge. While the 41-year-old once again displayed his power-hitting ability on the final ball as he hit it straight down the ground for another six.

ALSO READ| ‘Tune Sabka Muh Band Kar Diya’: Dhruv Jurel Recalls Emotional Chat With “Proud" Father | Exclusive

Advertisement

Smith talked highly of Dhoni and said it’s incredible to see the CSK skipper hitting the ball hard once again.

“The pressure on him every time he goes to bat is enormous. The roars every time he gets on strike, and the crowd goes berserk. It’s incredible to watch, this season, he has found his best again. Khaleel was bowling really well until that over against MS, he kind of read the play and had him under pressure. Once he hit that one down the ground, you could just see Khaleel, he didn’t think he’d get it going. That put him under pressure. 20 off 9, strike rate of over 220, just the impetus he and Jadeja gave that inning, that 160 total created pressure," Smith said on Jio Cinema.