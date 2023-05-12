'Giving Inputs to MS, I'm Not...': Ajinkya Rahane Opens up on Playing Under Dhoni's Captaincy

Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane opened up playing under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings. Rahane has been a big revelation in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League, after a couple of dull seasons, the veteran has finally got his mojo back in the Yellow jersey. The 34-year-old has scored 266 runs in 9 matches at an average of 38.00. While his strike rate of 171.61 has made him an undisputed starter in the CSK batting line-up.

Rahane started his international career under MS Dhoni’s leadership. Now, he has returned to the Indian team after consistent performances as the CSK skipper gave him the freedom to express himself.

Talking about playing under the legendary skipper, Rahane said he has learned a lot from Dhoni and tried to manage the individuals the same way when he led the Indian team.

“My first captain was MS and I learned a lot from him from his captaincy and leadership. When I was the captain or whenever I led a team, for me it was all about managing each and every individual differently. Because every individual has a different method and a playing style. So, for me, it’s all about having that one-on-one conversation that’s what I always believe in," Rahane said on CSK website.

Rahane was signed by CSK in the IPL 2023 mini-auction for the base price of INR 50 Lakh. The veteran batter said that playing under Dhoni again is a big thing for him and will learn a lot from him this season.

“But coming here and playing under MS again for me, it’s a very big thing. I am going to learn a lot from him for sure. But giving inputs to MS, I am not too sure about that. He is experienced and we all know that he is the leader. He manages it really well. He understands the game really well. One thing I am sure about is that I will learn a lot from him this season," said Rahane.

Meanwhile, CSK are currently placed at second place in the points table and on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs.