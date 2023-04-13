IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's CSK Lead Social Media Engagement Rankings, Followed by RCB and Mumbai Indians

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings kick-started their IPL 2023 campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31, and even though CSK were beaten on the field, the Yellow Army are bossing other teams when it comes to social media. Chennai Super Kings lead fan engagement on social media for the first week of IPL 2023, becoming the most talked about IPL franchise across major social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The four-time IPL champs had a season to forget last year as they finished second bottom, just ahead of Mumbai Indians however that has affected CSK’s fans one bit as MS Dhoni continues to be a crowd-puller like no other.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Not only have CSK’s matches at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium been completely sold out, but they also have flexed their muscles when it comes to social media.

As per the popular website Comscore, CSK leads the charts among all IPL franchises having the most engagement across major social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, amassing the highest number of reactions, likes, shares, comments, retweets, and so on.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Chennai Super Kings have notched better numbers in terms of actions, actions per post and audiences (number of followers) according to Comscore than all of their fellow IPL franchises.

While Royal Challengers Bangalore are a close second to CSK, five-time champs Mumbai Indians are trailing behind CSK by a massive margin in terms of social media engagement which could be down to their poor start to the IPL 2023 campaign with Rohit Sharma and Co having won just one game so far.

Advertisement

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Kolkata Knight Riders are fourth on the list, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans are making waves both on and off the pitch, and they are in fifth place. Rajasthan Royals are in sixth place, Delhi Capitals are in seventh place, while Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings wrap up the list.

Meanwhile, CSK suffered a 3-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals as Sanju Samson’s side climbed to the top of the IPL 2023 points table.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here